JOHNSON CITY - Jane Allison Sisk Bayless, age 92, of Johnson City, Tennessee passed away peacefully at home surrounded by those she loved on Thursday, September 10, 2020. Jane was born in Johnson City to the late Preston Haynes and Sarah Mabel Allison Sisk. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Gladys Griffith and Kathleen Rowan; and one brother, Harry H. Sisk.
Jane was a caring, loving strong and kind wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was a 1946 graduate of Happy Valley High School. Jane was a member of Hopwood Christian Church where she had taught Sunday School for over 10 years. She had worked for the Watauga Mental Health Center, ETSU and at Happy Valley Elementary School as a secretary. She was a homemaker and loved to garden, attend ballgames, go on walks, vacation at the beach, spending time with her family and cooking Sunday dinners.
Those left to cherish her many memories include her husband of 74 years, Roscoe “R.C.” “Charlie” Craig Bayless, of the home; her children, Sarae Trivett, Kathy Garland, Karen Goulds (Greg) and Charlene Bayless; her grandchildren, Kristen Taplin, Mandy Trivett, Gabriel Goulds (Katie), Melissa Ferraro (Jeff), Ross Garland (Renee), and Kortney Caldwell (Darren); eight great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to especially thank all of the caregivers and the staff of Amedysis Hospice and her private caregivers: Kay, Shannon, Judy, Emily and Starla.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers, may make donations to the Charlie and Jane Bayless Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 498, Milligan College, TN 37682 or to Hopwood Christian Church, 109 Hopwood Lane, Milligan College, TN 37682.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic the family has chosen to have a private ceremony and no formal services are scheduled at this time.
