Jane Adele Smith, 64, gained her wings on July 2, 2022.
She was born in Kingsport, Tennessee on November 19, 1957 to Dayton Talley and wife, Betty.
She is survived by her husband of 20 years, Jimmy Smith, her brother Bill, her daughters Brittany and Joy, 9 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, stepdaughter Tiffany and stepson Derik.
Although Jane will be dearly missed, the family can rejoice knowing that she is now resting peacefully in the House of the Lord.
A Life Celebration will be held later in the year.