JOHNSON CITY - Jana “A” Lisa Oxidine Buck of Johnson City, was called to her Heavenly home on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at the age of 65. Jana was a devoted wife to her husband, Mike, of 34 years.
Jana was a lifelong resident of Johnson City, Tennessee. She was a daughter of the late Robert and Marie Oxidine. She retired from the Veterans Administration after 31 years of service. She was a member of Boone Trail Baptist Church.
Jana was the kindest person you could ever meet. She had a positive impact on everyone she came into contact with. You could not go anywhere in town without her striking up multiple conversations with friends. She loved to travel, to read, and to shop, but more than anything she loved spending time with her two grandchildren. She absolutely adored them and took every opportunity to spend time with them.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her twin sister, Jina “B” Greer. In addition to her husband Mike, she was blessed with one son, Matt Rossman, his wife Becca, and two wonderful grandchildren, Kailee and Levi. She was also blessed with step-daughter, Christy Hayes, her husband Dale, and their children, Cassie Chittum and Jason Buck. She is also survived by her four sisters: Terry Lewis and husband Earl; Karen Ewing and husband Bill; Robin Oxidine; Pam Arrowood and husband Tom; several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 7:00 PM on November 21, 2021, at Tetrick Funeral Services in Johnson City with her son Matt Rossman officiating. The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home from 5:00 to 7:00 PM before the service. A graveside committal service will be held the following morning at the Mountain Home National Cemetery annex at 10 am. Family and friends are requested to meet at the cemetery by 9:50 am Monday.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that those wishing to honor Jana make a donation to the student ministry of First Baptist Church Manchester, 1006 Hillsboro Blvd, Manchester, TN 37355.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.