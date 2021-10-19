ERWIN - Jamie Lynn King, 40, of Erwin, Tennessee passed away on September 25, 2021, at the Johnson City Medical Center.
Jaime was born in Johnson City, Tennessee to Buster Vee Bailey and Helen Marie Bailey. She attended Unicoi County High School. She married the love of her life Lance King on August 12, 2000. She loved nothing more than raising her three beautiful children. She also found great joy in her nieces and nephews. She enjoyed her dogs, horses, writing stories, and painting. She was one of a kind and had the biggest heart.
Jamie is preceded in death by her Grandma Louise Bailey, her Uncle Jodi Bailey, her cousin Robert Bailey, and her best friend Amanda Masters.
Jamie is survived by her husband Lance King, children Cheyenne King, Charmaine King, and Justin King; her father Buster Vee Bailey and her mother Helen Marie Angel; her brother Jason (Tracy) Bailey and sister Jennifer Joyner; her nieces and nephews Lacey Joyner, Remington Joyner, Jaxon Bailey, Barrett Joyner, and Haven Bailey; her grandparents Charlie and Hazel Webb, and Harold Bailey; her aunts Annette (Robert) Tipton, Linda (Terry) Harrell, Melba Bailey and many cousins.
Celebration of Life will be on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Grace Methodist Church Erwin, Tennessee at 2:00 pm.
Private funeral services followed by family on later date.