WATAUGA - Jamie L. Oliver 76, of Watauga went to join her loving parents Harmon and Connie “Carma” Oliver on the streets of heaven Tuesday, August 9, 2022.
Jamie was a very soft spoken and kind woman who loved caring for all animals and her family. She never married or had children of her own but continually helped in raising not only her nieces and nephews, but also helped in raising her great nieces and nephews.
She was much more than “Aunt Jamie.”
She was an amazing sister who always took care of everything, a second Mom when that extra touch of parenting was needed. She became the Grandma that spoiled and played just the right amount and A BEST FRIEND any time a secret needed to be talked about she would always understand.
Jamie had many talents number one was always making you feel loved. By a simple smile or those light smacks on the cheek when you had said something wrong. Somehow that love always came through.
Her heart of gold and special hugs will be extremely missed. I hope all that had the privilege to meet this BEAUTIFUL woman will hold on to the memories they have and keep her in your thoughts and lives for years to come.
Survivors include-Sister, Brenda Oliver (Lee Miller) of Bristol, Brother, Lloyd Oliver of the home; nieces and nephew, Michelle and Derrick Baker of Johnson City, April and Keith Honeycutt of Ellenboro, NC., Scott Brooks of Watauga. Special Babies include Chad and Sierra Babb of Hampton, Michael Simmons (Katie) of Elizabethton, Gavin Babb of Church Hill, Patrick Phillips (Kimberly) of Kingsport, Bryson and Gracie Honeycutt of Ellenboro, NC., Gabe Bush and Autumn Ganious of Elizabethton, Kobe Baker of Wilmington, NC., Bailey Harbin of Grundy, VA, Peyton Baker of Kingsport.
All her favorite special kisses were from Oliver Babb of Hampton.
Special THANK YOU to nurse Charity and all the healthcare workers for being so kind and loving when she needed it most.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 pm, Friday, August 12, 2022 at Sunrise Cemetery, Dry Branch Road, Bluff City, TN 37618.
Family will be receiving friends until 8:00 pm at the home Friday, August 12, 2022 proceeding the graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Carter County Humane Society, PO BOX 134 Elizabethton, TN 37644.
Online condolences may be sent to the Oliver family through our website at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.