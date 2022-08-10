WATAUGA - Jamie L. Oliver 76, of Watauga went to join her loving parents Harmon and Connie “Carma” Oliver on the streets of heaven Tuesday, August 9, 2022.

Jamie was a very soft spoken and kind woman who loved caring for all animals and her family. She never married or had children of her own but continually helped in raising not only her nieces and nephews, but also helped in raising her great nieces and nephews.

