JOHNSON CITY - Jami J. Ritger, 43, of Johnson City, TN, passed away on January 17, 2021. Jami was born April 29, 1977 in West Bend, WI to Eugene and Mary Lou Ritger.
She is a 1995 graduate of West Bend West High School in Wisconsin. Jami earned a volleyball scholarship to Milligan College where she went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in 1999. In 2002, she earned a master’s degree from East Tennessee State University. Jami worked as a school counselor in the Johnson City area for 18 years. Jami’s generous heart inspired her to help families in need and she often coordinated clothing and food drives to assist those less fortunate.
Jami was an avid sports fan with her favorite team being the Green Bay Packers. Jami also loved spending time with her beautiful son and other close friends and family.
She is survived by her son, Porter; parents Eugene and Mary Lou Ritger; sister Kelly (Jerry) Sample; brother Cory (Angie) Ritger; sister Joey (Cory) Wobig; and many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents.
No funeral or memorial service is immediately planned. The family will notify loved ones in the future if a service is to be scheduled. To honor Jami, memorial contributions can be made to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee (www.netfoodbank.org).