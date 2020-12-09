BRISTOL - James Woodrow Davis, 78, of Bristol, passed away on Monday, December 7, 2020 at the Ballad Health Hospice House.
He was born in New York City, a son of the late Woodrow and Beulah Carpender Davis.
James was a proud veteran, who served his country in the United States Army. He was also a diligent worker, employed as a machinist with Reynolds Metals Company (now Ball Corporation) for 32 years before his retirement. Most importantly, he was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, who will be missed by his family.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by one niece, Missy Venable.
Survivors include: his wife of 57 years, Dorothy Smith Davis; son, John Davis and his wife Beth; sisters, Anita Venable of Macon, GA and Myra Lively of Atlanta, GA; grandchildren, Sydney Fleenor and husband Matt, Jacob Davis, and Brandon Davis; great grandchild, Carden Fleenor; and nieces, Patty Venable and Barbara Venable.
The family of James Davis will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 6:30 PM on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. He will be interred the following day in a private ceremony at Mountain Home National Cemetery, officiated by Pastor Tim Hall. Those acting as pallbearers are: Jerry Bacon, Jacob Davis, Brandon Davis, Matt Fleenor, and Corey Lane.
Memorials and condolences may be shared via www.morrisbaker.com.
