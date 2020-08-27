PINEY FLATS - James William “Zeke” Neal, 75, of Piney Flats, went home to be with the LORD on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at the Johnson City Medical Center. He was a native of Washington County, son of the late Jess James and Hazel E. Baxley Neal.
In addition to his parents, three sisters, Sylvia Osborne, Wanda Neal and Rosalee Harvey; one brother, Sam Neal all preceded him in death.
Zeke was a veteran of Vietnam, having served in the U. S. Army and then in the Reserves.
He loved raising and working with horses in his youth.
Zeke was a retired mechanic for the Sheffield Pontiac and Buick Dealership.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 53 years, Betty Ann Whitaker Neal; his daughter, Melinda and husband Aaron Boling; his son, Scott and wife Kim Neal all of Piney Flats; his daughter, Tricia and fiancé Larry Winston of Jonesborough; four grandchildren; three great grandchildren; three sisters and one brother; several nieces and nephews.
Zeke will lie in state at Morris-Baker Funeral Home from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm in the Maple room. A graveside service will follow at 3:00 pm at Monte Vista Memorial Park under the direction of Rev. Bo Deaton. Family and friends are asked to assemble by 2:50 pm.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 871 N. Weisgarber Road, Knoxville, TN 37909.
