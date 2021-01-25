JOHNSON CITY - James William Sell, 81, of Johnson City, passed away on Sunday, January 24, 2021, at his home.
He was a lifelong resident of Washington County, and a son of the late Earl Walter and Jeanne Lyle Sell.
Jim took joy from his work as a cattle farmer, and pride in his work at Sell Meat Company alongside his wife. He was of the Christian Faith.
Those who survive him include: his sons, Jim Sell II and wife Kim, Joe Sell and wife Alina, all of Piney Flats; daughter, Rebecca Sell and friend Dick Shafter of Black Mountain, NC; three grandchildren, Katie Sell of Gainesville, FL, Emily Sell of Piney Flats, and Lexi Beys, also of Piney Flats; as well as many more family members and friends.
A graveside service will be held at 12:00 PM on Thursday, January 28, at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Pastor Brian Powell will officiate. Friends and family are asked to gather at the graveside by 11:50 AM.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Knob Creek Church of the Brethren, 2591 Knob Creek Road, Johnson City, TN, 37604.
Memorials and condolences may be shared via www.morrisbaker.com.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Sell Family. (423) 282-1521