GRAY - James William Kellner, 75, of Gray, Tennessee, passed away at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, Tennessee, on Sunday, August 1, 2021. James was born on January 24, 1946, in Buffalo, New York, to the late Francis George and Edith Glass Kellner.
James was a native of Buffalo, New York, but had lived in Gray, Tennessee since 1994.
James served in the United States Navy and the United States Air Force from which he retired as a Master Sargent. He went on to work for USAir and Delta airlines and volunteered at Mountain Home VA Hospital. James was a Christian and was a member of Fountain of Life Bible Church in Johnson City, Tennessee. He enjoyed playing golf, but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
Those left to cherish James’s memory include his wife of 45 years, Marlene Kellner; daughter, Tracy Kellner & husband George; sons, John Kellner, Jimmy Kellner & wife Lisa, Paul Kellner & wife Marie, Timothy Kellner & wife Jennifer, Craig Kellner & wife Natalie, Jason Kellner & wife Melonie; sisters, Jean Thomas, Joan Herbert, Judy White; brothers, John Kellner, Jeff Kellner, and Johnathan Kellner; 15 plus grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren.
The family will be receiving friends at Fountain of Life Bible Church, located in Johnson City, Tennessee, on Thursday, August 5, 2021, from 4-6:00pm. A funeral service will follow beginning at 6:00 pm with Dr. Vic Young officiating the service. Interment will take place at the Mountain Home National Cemetery located in Johnson City, Tennessee, on Friday, August 6, 2021, at 10:00 am.
Memorial contributions may be made in James’s memory to the Wounded Warriors at resourcecenter@woundedwarriorproject.org
Condolences can be sent to James’s family at the funeral home’s website, www.snydersmemorialgardens.com
