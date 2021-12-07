JOHNSON CITY - James Willard “Bill” Yoder, Jr., 85 of Johnson City died Saturday, December 4, 2021 at the Abundant Christian Living Community. He was a native of Seymour, Indiana, son of the late Rev. James Willard and Elsa Mae Lortz Yoder.
Bill was a school psychologist; he worked many years for the Mitchell County Schools and also for the Yancy County Schools both in NC.
He was a former board member for the Crumley House, Director of the Okland Park Home, served at Contact Ministries, Advocate for DCS Foster Children in the Tri Cities area and Director of Youth Evaluation Center at ETSU.
Bill was of Episcopal faith.
In addition to his parents, two brothers, James Michael and John James Yoder MD preceded him in death.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Thelma Mae Speer Yoder; three sons and daughters-in-law, Paul and Maureen Yoder, Mark and Lisa Yoder and James III and Nohora A. Yoder; a daughter, Michelle Daugherty; three sisters and a brother-in-law, Felicia Yoder, Sherida and George Crump and Margaret Johnston; eleven grandchildren; five great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; Ian Darling, MD.
The family wishes special thanks to Puddin’ at Abundant Christian Living and Shane Adams, MD.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 9, 2021 from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm. A funeral will follow at 2:00 pm in the Dogwood Chapel of the Morris-Baker Funeral Home under the direction of Rev. Hal Hutchins. A private committal will be held in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Greeneville.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Way, Memphis, TN 38105.
Memories and condolences may be shared via www.morrisbaker.com.
Morrris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Yoder family. (423) 282-1521