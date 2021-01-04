CHUCKEY - James White, age 55, of Chuckey, passed away on Saturday, January 2, 2021, at Franklin Woods Community Hospital. A native of Erwin, James is a son of the late Carl Ray and Bessie Ruth (Miller) White. He was a 19 year veteran of the Erwin Police Department and retired from public service with the Tennessee Highway Patrol’s Dispatch. James was of the Baptist Faith. He was an avid TN Vols fan who loved his family, especially his grandson, Rowan. In addition to his parents, James is preceded in death by his brother, Ronnie White.
James White leaves behind to cherish his memory: Wife of 30 years: Kathy Rena (Johnson) White;
Brother: Ray White and wife, Cheryl; Children: Logan Hines and husband, Richard, Daniel White, Kara Starnes and husband, Brennan; Grandson: Rowan Hines; Nephews: Josh White, Zachary Minnick; Niece: Kristen White; Special cousin: Christa Carey.
The family would like to offer special thanks to the ICU nurses and staff at Franklin Woods Community Hospital for their loving care during this difficult time; and to Mike and Shari Bryant and Matt and Melissa Chatman for their friendship and support.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of James White in a funeral service to be held at 8:00 pm on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 in the chapel at Valley Funeral Home. Reverend Garry Edwards will officiate. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will begin at 6:00 pm on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 and continue until service time in the chapel at Valley Funeral Home. A graveside committal service to be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, January 7, 2021 in Seviers Cemetery. Those attending should meet at Valley Funeral Home by 10:30 am to go in procession to the cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Zachary Minnick, Josh White, Jonah White, Brennan Starnes, Richard Hines and Thomas Davis. Honorary pallbearers will be Matt Chatman, Mike Bryant, Joe Lunceford, Kevin Laws, Chad Minnick, Zachary Wilson and the officers of the Erwin Police Department.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in James’ name to The American Heart Association, PO Box 840692 Dallas, TX 75284-0692; or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and for the health and safety of our guests and staff, we respectfully request that all who attend the services wear a mask or face covering and observe all social distancing guidelines.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net or on our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwin. These arrangements are made especially for the family and friends of James White through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave., Erwin, 423-743-9187.