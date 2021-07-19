James W. Reel, a former Atlanta resident and now of Jonesborough, Tennessee, was born to William E. and Ida May Frazier Reel on May 21, 1934, in Greene County, Tennessee. He grew up in East Tennessee and attended local schools.
His first job, at 14, was sweeping floors after school for Penney’s in Johnson City, Tennessee. He started sales in high school. Senior year, he began 3 year’s summer employment at Ford Motor Company, Detroit, to earn tuition for East Tennessee State University in Johnson City, Tennessee, where he would meet, and promptly marry, the former Anne Bralley on Friday, January 14, 1956.
In addition to carrying a full academic load, Jim worked nights at WJHL-TV, hosted a children’s show as “Dallas”, was active in Lambda Chi Alpha and other organizations, and started a spelunking club.
In 1958, he graduated with a B. S. and joined Prudential; leaving in 1966 for Continental Assurance Company in Atlanta, where he rapidly rose to Southeast Regional Director and was a popular speaker at industry conferences and conventions. In 1976, he became the Vice President of Duncan & Copeland, a specialty publishing house, leaving in 1980 to find Insurance Publishing & Computers, Inc. and next, International Computer Marketing Corp. with James Simpson, to campaign Panasonic’s unique handheld computer, which they correctly expected to revolutionize the insurance industry. After designing its software and cases, ICM immediately sold over 30,000 units. During the next 25 years, ICM expanded its product lines and marketed to various national industries in the Americas and Europe. By the time Jim, styles “father of the handheld computer”, retired as CEO in 2011, ICM had sold over 750,000 units and was named by VAR and Inc. magazines as one of the fastest growing companies in the USA.
Jim was a registered representative for NASD, member of the American Society of Pension Actuaries and Georgia Chair; member of Zenith Data Systems National Advisory Board; member of the National Association of Life Companies and of Price Water House Cooper’s National CEO Technology Barometer Panel. He also finished a J. D. degree but never practiced.
He had a continuing interest in the University, co-founding the “Committee of 1,000” in 1981 to enable alumni to make divided pledge donations. Jim was variously President of the Alumni Association, member of the University Foundation, member of the College of business and Technology Board, and a University Board member. He participated in the 2002 Alumni Return to the Classroom and thereafter as a guest lecturer. The University named him to the President’s Trust, its Hall of Fame, and chose him as its 2002 Outstanding Alumnus. Jim also supported the Roan Scholars’ program.
His interests included acting as a director for the Washington County, Tennessee Humane Society. He co-founded the James W. and Anne B. Reel Foundation which, inter alia, built the Canine Wing for the present Johnson City animal shelter and served 2 terms on the Board of Governors, International Storytelling Center in Jonesborough, Tennessee. As Chair, Jim assembled a talented group of businesspeople to take Storytelling through bankruptcy, save the building, install new leadership and reestablish its solvency. He was a director for the Johnson City Symphony and a trustee for the Heritage Alliance of Northeast Tennessee. Jim belonged to the Jonesborough United Methodist Church. In his spare time, he wrote a history of early area entrepreneur, George Carter.
Jim lost a decades’ long struggle with ulcerative colitis—complicated in recent years by diabetes and dementia—on May 1, 2021 in Greene County, Virginia, site of the family’s vacation home, peacefully crossing the threshold in Anne’s presence. He was cremated May 7th. Funeral arrangements are incomplete.
In addition to his wife, he leaves behind a daughter, Susanne C. Reel of Davidson, North Carolina; brother-in-law, Clarence Bralley, Johnson City; Dr. and Mrs. Don Reel, Lexington, Kentucky; Holly O. Davison of Washington County, Tennessee; and his long-time partner and friend, James Simpson of Atlanta, Georgia.
Jim was blessed in life with a father of extraordinary character, work that he loved, a happy family life and good friends. He in turn made his life a blessing for the many whom he encountered in public and private settings along the way.
Goodspeed, beloved husband, father, and friend.