ELIZABETHTON - James W. Childers, age 89, of Elizabethton, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at his home. James was born in Bakersville, North Carolina to the late Jess M. Childers and Laura Elizabeth Burleson Childers. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Mary Frances Glass Childers; and two brothers, Claude Childers and Guy Childers.
James retired from the United States Air Force in 1973 as a Master Sergeant after 20 years of service between the years of 1952- 1973. James later retired from the United States Postal Service as a mail carrier and was a member of Lynn Valley Baptist Church and a previous longtime member of Grace Baptist Church where he had served as church treasurer and a deacon. He loved long rides in the mountains, golfing, gardening, fishing, hunting, spending time with his family- especially with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Those left to cherish and remember James’ many memories include two sons, James Michael Childers and wife Jewel of White, Georgia and Douglas G. Childers and wife Carol of Elizabethton; a daughter, Kelly Wagner of Elizabethton; eight grandchildren, Josh Childers, Amber Childers, Matthew Childers, Jessica Caraway, Nolan Childers, Sam Wagner, Jr, Rebekah Criswell and Rachel Day; four great grandchildren, Cash Childers, Luca Childers, Braelynn Criswell and Banks Day; one brother, Frank Childers of Elizabethton; and a sister, Millie Jane Ammons of Blountville. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
A celebration of James’ life will be conducted at 7:00 PM on Thursday, August 18, 2022 in the Chapel of Peace at Tetrick Funeral Home of Elizabethton with Dr. Kenneth Jordan officiating. Music will be under the direction of Daniel Day. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel prior to the service on Thursday.
The graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Friday, August 19, 2022 at Mountain Home National Cemetery. Military honors will be accorded at the graveside. Active pallbearers will be James’ grandchildren. Those wishing to attend the service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:50 AM on Friday.
The family would like to express a special thank you to the staff of the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center Hospital – especially Dr. Ward and also to Amedysis Hospice- especially Hannah Montgomery and Megan Renfro for the exceptional care shown to James during his illness.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to the Lynn Valley Baptist Church, 1367 Broad Street, Elizabethton, TN 37643 in honor of James.
Words of comfort can be sent to the family through our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Home-Riverside Chapel, 211 North Riverside, Elizabethton, TN 37643 (423) 542-2232 is honored to serve the family of James W. Childers.