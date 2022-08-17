ELIZABETHTON - James W. Childers, age 89, of Elizabethton, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at his home. James was born in Bakersville, North Carolina to the late Jess M. Childers and Laura Elizabeth Burleson Childers. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Mary Frances Glass Childers; and two brothers, Claude Childers and Guy Childers.

James retired from the United States Air Force in 1973 as a Master Sergeant after 20 years of service between the years of 1952- 1973. James later retired from the United States Postal Service as a mail carrier and was a member of Lynn Valley Baptist Church and a previous longtime member of Grace Baptist Church where he had served as church treasurer and a deacon. He loved long rides in the mountains, golfing, gardening, fishing, hunting, spending time with his family- especially with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

