GRAY - James Victor Cox, 62, of Gray, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at the Johnson City Medical center.
He was born in Johnson City, a son of the late James William and Minnie Deaton Cox.
James was a man of many talents, who held many occupations over the years. He is best remembered as a baker at Rainbow Bakery. He spent his free time enjoying his grandchildren and his dogs.
He was truly a Superman: a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He would do anything for anybody, always trying to do his best for those around him. James held his family together and they will miss him deeply.
In addition to his parents, his is preceded in death by: three brothers, Michael Cox, Harrison Cox, and Jerry Cox; two sisters, Jewel Cox and Linda Cox; grandson, James Dylan Cox; and beloved pets, Apollo, Cookie, Sissy, and Pepper.
Those left to cherish his memory are: his wife, Charlotte Peterson Cox; sons, James Eric Cox and wife Jessica Marie Cox, Aaron William Cox and wife Brandy Daniels Cox; grandchildren, Kayla Grace Ann Cox, Erica Zoe McKenzie Cox, Sophie Victoria Marie Cox, Keeley Piper Quinn Cox, and Meghan Smallman; brothers, Danny Fair, Christian Thompson, Mickey Cox, Ricky Cox, Terry Cox, Robert Cox, Ronnie Cox, and Marry Ahern; as well as loving pets, Angus and Axel.
In honor of his wishes, no public services will be held.
