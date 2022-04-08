LIMESTONE - James V. Hill Sr. "Jimmy", 81, of Limestone, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, April 7, 2022.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Mary Hill; one son, Frankie Hill; and two brothers, Steven and Dale Hill.
Jimmy had a great love for family and cars. You could always find him tinkering in the yard. He retired from American Water Heaters after 15 years.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Diane; his two children: Jimmy Hill Jr., and Debbie (Lowell) Osborne; grandsons: Zachary and Blake Stratton, Cody and Marcus Hill; a very special niece, Pamela (Brad) Dougherty; great nieces and nephews: Samantha and Wade (Alexander), James and Brittani (Bentley and Aubri), and Kristain and Aleigha (Kaeson).
The family would like to thank Caris Hospice nurses: Zonya and Mary; nurse aids: the two Barbara's, and the office and staff.
Family will receive friends Monday 4-7 pm at Jeffers Funeral Service at Afton. The funeral service will be held Tuesday at 1pm in the funeral home chapel. Family and friends are requested to meet at Washington County Memorial Gardens for the 3 pm graveside service. Pallbearers will be Brad Dougherty, Kristain Hamilton, James Hamilton, Wade Crum, Zachary Stratton, and Christopher Hill.
The family requests no flowers.
Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Services are in charge of these arrangements.