It is with great sadness we share the passing of our beloved father and husband, James Thomas Kinley.
He was a brilliant man, graduating from ETSU in computer programming long before computers were cool or even in homes. Prior to Parkinson’s he was an avid golfer, football watcher and is as world famous for his beef jerky making and pumpkin pie eating abilities as his quick witt and sarcasm. Laughter was his best medicine even through illness.
As painful as this time has been, we are comforted knowing his body and mind are whole again and he is at peace, no longer a prisoner in his own body.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mr Ralph Kinley and Mrs Louise Kinley; and sister, Phyllis K Harris.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Kinley; children, Chris Kinley (wife Jeana, daughter Reagan), Julie Kinley, Nicki Panfili (husband Bobby, sons Jake and Brody, daughter Everly); and niece, Terri Witcher (husband Rob)
A formal Memorial will be postponed until early next year so that we may all be together in celebration and remembrance.
In lieu of flowers we ask you to please consider donating to a Parkinson’s Foundation to fund research and development so that future families do not have to slowly watch their loved ones succumb to this terrible disease.
https://www.michaeljfox.org/donate
RIP Dad. We love you.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Kinley family.