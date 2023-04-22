JOHNSON CITY - James Stuart Shields died peacefully April 11, 2023, at Abundant Christian Living Community in Johnson City.

James was born December 14, 1961, in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, to Bruce and Rosemarie (Klein) Shields. He grew up in Allentown, Pennsylvania, and Tubingen, Germany, and then moved to Lincoln, Illinois, where he graduated from high school.

