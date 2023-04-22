JOHNSON CITY - James Stuart Shields died peacefully April 11, 2023, at Abundant Christian Living Community in Johnson City.
James was born December 14, 1961, in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, to Bruce and Rosemarie (Klein) Shields. He grew up in Allentown, Pennsylvania, and Tubingen, Germany, and then moved to Lincoln, Illinois, where he graduated from high school.
In 1983, the Shields family moved to Johnson City where James worked at the Dawn of Hope Vocational Center until it closed. He competed in Special Olympics and enjoyed bowling and swimming. He also spent time making latch-hook rugs and wall hangings, which he gave to his friends or sold at church fund-raisers. He was an active member of the Hopwood Memorial Christian Church and the Friends and Neighbors Sunday School Class. The family is especially appreciative of all the helpers and caregivers during the last months of his life, both at home and at ACLC.
James was preceded in death by his brother Robert. He is survived by his parents, his sister Karen, his sister-in-law Debbie, and nieces Elizabeth Grace Shields and Alexandra Power.
A celebration of life service will be held at Hopwood Memorial Christian Church adjacent to the Milligan University campus, on Saturday, April 29, at 6:00 pm. Inurnment of cremains will be arranged later at the Garden of the Risen Lord, Emmanuel Christian Seminary at Milligan, with the help of Restore Life USA in Elizabethton.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his honor to the Robert B. Shields scholarship fund at Milligan University or the building fund at Hopwood Memorial Christian Church.