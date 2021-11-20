James Steven Laster, September 14, 1952-November 17, 2021, formerly of Rogersville, Tennessee. He was an avid Bowler and loved his pets, Blondie and Bella.
James was preceded in death by parents, James “Pop” Laster and Marian “Granny” Laster; brothers, Allen M. Laster, Clark D. Laster and wife, Betty L. Laster, sisters-in-law, Virginia Williams, Vicky L. Slemp, Loraine Roberts.
He is survived by wife of 38 years, Ruby F. Laster; daughter, Martha Abel; son, William Feathers (Michelle); grandson, Peyton Abel; granddaughter, Katie Feathers; special son-in-law, David Abel; sister, Christine L. Christian and husband, Kyle (Rogersville); brothers, David W. Laster and wife, Deborah (Rogersville), Scott O. Laster and wife, Jo (Rogersville); sister-in-law, Vesta Dingus; several nieces, nephews, and extended family.
The family would like to give special thanks to Amedysis, Aspire, Ballad Health and Rural Health and the home health staff that provided care to Steve.
A celebration of life will be at Bethel Baptist Church, 335 Guntown Road, Rogersville, Tennessee on Monday, November 22, 2021, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.