JOHNSON CITY - James Stacey Harrell, 82, Johnson City passed away Sunday, June 6, 2021 at the NHC Health Care, Johnson City after an extended illness. He was born September 22, 1938 in Elizabethton to the late Harrison & Ruby Sims Harrell. He was retired from American Water Heater. In addition to his parents, he was preceded by his wife Christine Caudill Harrell and two sons: James S. Harrell and Roger Allen Harrell. In earlier years he attended Southside Freewill Baptist Church.
Survivors include his children: Angela Faye Harrell Montgomery & husband Bill and Nathan Evan Harrell & wife Lisa. His Daughter-In-Law: Mary Harrell. His Grandchildren: Connie McCarter & husband Wes, Christopher Glass & wife Kim, Dustin Harrell, Katie Harrell, Jennifer Peters and husband Mickey, Jessica Guy & husband Eric, Dustin Daniels, Ashley Renee Daniels and Matthew William Daniels & wife Heaven Lee, Several Great Grandchildren. Three Sisters: Norma Jean Potter & husband R.L., Elaine Heaton and Mona Lisa Henry & husband Timmy. One Brother; Ronnie Harrell & wife Kathy. Several nieces & nephews.
Graveside Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 8, 2021 in Happy Valley Memorial Park with the Rev. Tom Lawson officiating. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday prior to the Graveside Service. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Harrell family