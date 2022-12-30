ELIZABETHTON - James Spencer “Bo” Campbell, age 88, of Elizabethton, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Ivy Hall Nursing Home. Bo was born in Elizabethton to the late Taft and Grace (Bradshaw) Campbell. In addition to his parents, Bo was also preceded in death by his wife, Jo Ann (Hughes) Campbell; five sisters, Mary Evelyn Taylor, Georgia Berry, Betty Kyte, Peggy Richardson and Carolyn Richards; a brother, Bobby Campbell; and an infant brother, Bruce Campbell.

Bo was a graduate of Elizabethton High School- Class of 1953 where he was named All State Guard and outstanding athlete in both basketball and track. Bo owned and operated Church Pew Padding by Campbell and had been in the upholstering business since the 1950s. He was a United States Army veteran and a member of First Freewill Baptist Church of Elizabethton where he had previously served as choir leader. Bo also attended Knob Creek Church of the Brethren where he had also served as a choir leader. He was a member of the Gideons and had served as an official for TSSAA Football and basketball. Bo enjoyed fishing, his friends at Lingerfelt Group, spending time with his family and gospel music. Most of all he loved his family and cherished the time spent with them and especially his grandchildren.