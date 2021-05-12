JOHNSON CITY - James “Ross” Holmes, 55, of Johnson City, Tennessee passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 9, 2021 at Sycamore Shoals Hospital in Elizabethton.
A native of Johnson City, Ross was born September 5, 1965 to Walter Oliver Holmes and Mary Lee Vanover. He enjoyed playing his drums in his free time.
Ross was a loving father and a great papaw, he loved spending time with his family. He could make friends with everybody. He had a good heart. He was truly loved and he will be greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents; mother-in-law, Deborah Fritz; an unborn, Baby Holmes; sisters, Linda Shell and Sadie Meredith; and brothers, Bo Holmes and Eddie Holmes.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Tina Holmes; father-in-law, Bill Fritz; daughter, Tiffani Holmes (and Brandon); son, Michael Miller; step-son, Joshua McMillan (and Karlee); grandchildren, Nevaeh and Eli Holmes, Claire McMillan, Isaiah and Elijah Miller; brother, Rick Holmes (and Rhonda); sister, Debbie Kilpatrick; and fur baby, Spidey.
Ross’ family will receive friends from 3:00-5:00 pm, Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Morris-Baker Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made payable to Tina Holmes’ account at Greater Eastern Credit Union (423-283-4300).
