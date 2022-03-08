James Robert Rankin was born to the late William Lyon Rankin and Mamie Lee Cox Rankin on the family farm in Washington County (aka Leesburg Community) on January 30, 1937. He was immersed in the Christian Community at Leesburg Presbyterian Church that would be his lifelong support from an early age. He graduated from East Tennessee State College with a degree in Mathematics and accepted a position at Lamar in 1959 which began his love for teaching.
Robert was blessed with a supportive and loving family. He married his best friend and love of his life, Gail, in 1962. In 1963, he was blessed with a son, Robert Wesley Rankin and in 1967 he was blessed with another son, William Allan Rankin. Many years later, Robert was blessed with two daughters-in-law (he called them his daughters), Diana Hall Rankin and Tina Tolbert Rankin. Robert was blessed with four grandsons, John Rankin, Nathaniel Rankin, Samuel Rankin and Matthew Rankin. Robert was further blessed with two great grandchildren, Kayla Rankin and Waylon Rankin (aka Waldo). Each one had a place in his heart. He had a hand in teaching each of them humility, love and understanding.
Robert's greatest memories was his students that he taught in high school. He took pride in watching his students accomplish their goals due to the strong foundation that he helped establish in their lives by being their high school teacher. He watched his students’ become doctors, lawyers, politicians, mothers and fathers to name a few. Robert taught his students to be good people and he lived by example. He began his teaching career at Lamar High School in 1959 at the age of 21. In 1972 he taught at David Crockett in the math department. He taught "Chometry" which was his favorite subject. Robert had one rule for his classes. That rule was don't be late or you will sing for entrance. That rule will apply at the gates of heaven. If you are late, you will have to sing to get in. Robert retired in 2000 to dismay of many of his previous students. He taught many generations of families in Washington County and his legacy will live on in them.
Robert was a pilar of the Washington County community. He was the chairman of the Democrat Party for two terms, coach at Lamar High School, Washington County Election Commission member, Fairview Cemetery Board member, ordain elder at Leesburg Presbyterian Church and Vice-President for Prime America. Robert was an educator at heart. Even in death he hoped to educate future generations. Upon his death he donated his body to Quillen College of Medicine at ETSU in the hope that scientists could learn more about Alzheimer's disease and find a cure someday.
Robert had a love for animals. Every stray cat in Leesburg knew that it had a home at his house. Even the raccoons. His precious adopted children, Bootsie, Lucie, Smokey and Elsa will miss him terribly. At this time the family, will not be having a funeral for Robert Rankin. There will be a celebration of life for him in the summer and everyone is invited to come and share the many stories of his life.
