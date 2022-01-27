James Ralph "Sonny" Charles was born June 19, 1943, to the late Emogene Wilson and James T. Charles in Johnson City, Tennessee. He attended Dunbar Elementary and was a part of the last class to graduate from Langston High.
He was preceded in death by his wife Brenda G. Akins Charles, sisters Bobby Charles, Jimmy Story, Billie Perkins, and brother Donnal Charles. He leaves to mourn his children James R. Jr. (Sonny), Kentrell, and Danielle (Thomas) Hamby. Honorary son Steve Glazier. Brothers Carroll (Doreatha), and Escuse (Gail). Sister in laws Kathy Charles, Janice (Harlen) Wells, Nancy Posey, and Betty Robinson. Grandchildren Mignon, James (little Sonny), Adrian James (AJ), and Cameron. Great-grandchildren Luke, Evan, Junior, and Tabitha.
A celebration of life service for Mr. James Charles will be conducted Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 4 pm from St. Paul A.M.E. Zion Church, Johnson City, TN. The family will receive friends from 2 pm until the hour of service. He will be laid to rest 12 pm Sunday, January 30, 2022 at Washington County Memory Gardens.
Professional service and care of Mr. James Charles and his family are entrusted to Birchette Mortuary Inc. (423) 926-6013.