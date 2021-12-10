James “Rab” Perry Adkins, age 67, Florida, but formerly of Erwin, passed away on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at Sun Coast Hospice Care Center, in Palm Harbor, FL. A native of Erwin, James is a son of the late Hubert Henry and Lula Hazel (Hollaway) Adkins. He was an employee of Murray Guard at Nuclear Fuel Service until his retirement. He was a member of the Church of Christ and he loved motorcycles. In addition to his parents, James is preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Joyce Faye (McIntosh) Adkins; brothers: Norman Adkins and Craig Adkins; and sisters: Glenda Helton and Kristie Bennett.
James “Rab” Perry Adkins leaves behind to cherish his memory: sons: Jamie Adkins and wife, Sherry, of Brooksville, FL and Christopher Adkins, of Erwin; grandchildren: Kali Bailey and husband, Matt, of Unicoi, and Lindsey Hughes, of Brooksville, FL; five great-grandchildren; sisters: Teresa Presnell and husband, Sherell, of Erwin, Sheila Bacon, of Erwin, and Alice Shelton and husband, Roger, of Bluffton, SC; and several nieces and nephews.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of James “Rab” Perry Adkins in a funeral service to be held at 7:00 pm on Sunday, December 12, 2021 in the chapel at Valley Funeral Home. Reverend Kim Casey will officiate. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will begin at 5:00 pm and will continue until service time on Sunday at Valley Funeral Home. A committal service will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, December 13, 2021 in Evergreen Cemetery. Those attending the committal service should meet at Valley Funeral Home by 1:30 PM on Monday to go in procession to the cemetery.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwin