UNICOI- James R. Howell Jr., age 67, of Unicoi, went home to be with his Heavenly Father on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Johnson City Medical Center. Mr. Howell was a native of Unicoi County and a son of the late James and Willie Mae Lyons Howell. He was a proud member of Maranatha Tabernacle in Unicoi and was a proud member of the Gideon’s and wanted to share his faith with everyone he met. James was very proud of the legacy that he had built, with the Lord's help, from Howell’s Auto Sales, Howell’s Racing Team, Holy Ground Recording Studio, and finally Buffalo Mountain Outdoors. Mr. Howell enjoyed hunting, fishing, and was a huge NASCAR fan. He served and loved Unicoi County in many different ways including serving one term as County Commissioner of the 3rd District. In addition to his parents, Mr. Howell is preceded in death by brother, Dewayne Howell and sister, Darlene Evans.
James R. Howell Jr. has left behind to cherish his memory: Sons: James J. Howell and wife, Rachael, Brandon R. Howell; Daughter: Jamie Howell Sims and husband, Rev. Shannon L. Sims; Sister: Brenda Taylor and husband, Bill; Three Brothers: Billy Howell, of Erwin, Ronald Howell, of Virginia, Donald Howell, of Erwin, Grandchildren: James L. Howell, Hayden Howell; Bonus daughter: Kristy Broyles and husband, Jason; Bonus Grandchildren: Michael, Jennifer, Randall, Alycia, Riley, and Ridge. Several nieces and nephews, And loving grandpups: Abigail, Sassy Gail, Reba Betty Gail, Neo and Luna.
The family would like to extend the most sincere gratitude to all the wonderful nurses, doctors, and healthcare teams that Mr. Howell encountered during his declining health. Special thanks to the nursing staff of JCMC 5400, namely, Jenn Culpepper and Lauren Cross and ALL the staff at Erwin Health Care Center for their extraordinary care.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of James R. Howell Jr. in a funeral service to be held at 6:00 PM, Monday, May 31, 2021 at Maranatha Tabernacle. Reverend E.L. Wheeler will officiate and eulogies will be provided by Reverend Shannon Sims and Reverend Jim Holtsclaw. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will begin at 4:00 PM and continue until the service time on Monday, May 31, 2021 at Maranatha Tabernacle. The family will attend a private graveside service. Serving as pallbearers will be: Jay Howell, Hayden Howell, Eddie Evans, Wayne Powers, and Riley Broyles. Honorary pallbearers are: David Penley, Dennis Campbell, Rev. Eugene Penland and numerous friends.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwin. These arrangements are made especially for the family and friends of James R. Howell Jr. through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave., Erwin, 423-743-9187.