PINEY FLATS - James Otis Berry, age 87, of Piney Flats, Tennessee passed away in his home on Monday, January 11, 2021.
James was born April 19, 1933 in Grandfather Mountain, North Carolina to the late Bert Berry and Ethel Oaks Berry.
James was a skilled electrician and the owner of Berry Electric.
James was a faithful member and worker at Edgefield United Methodist Church and a Master Mason of the M.M. Martin Lodge for 54 years. He served his country in the Army during the Korean War.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Jessie Hodges, Doris Freeman, John Berry; and son-in-law, Bill Bays.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 66 ½ years, Betty Willis Berry; daughter, Pam Bays; son, Mike (Tammy) Berry; grandchildren, Nathan, Chris, Mary, Andy, and their spouses; 9 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, John (Ruth Ann) Willis; and special nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
The family thanks all the wonderful, compassionate caregivers who made it possible for him to remain in his home.
There will be a graveside service at 10:00 am, Thursday, January 14, 2021 at Monte Vista Memorial Park, under the direction of Pastor Estel Williams and Loretta Bowers singing. Please meet at the cemetery by 9:50 am. There will be a recording of the graveside service uploaded to Mr. Berry’s obituary page by Friday afternoon for those who are unable to attend.
Active pallbearers will include: John Willis, Nathan Bays, Chris Berry, Andy Barry, and nephews. Honorary pallbearers include: Men of Edgefield United Methodist Church and M.M. Martin Lodge.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Edgefield United Methodist Church (745 N. Picken Bridge Road, Piney Flats, TN 37686) or Carter County Parrish attn: Susan Kelly (151 Country Garden Rd, Johnson City, TN 37601).
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family via www.morrisbaker.com
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Berry family (423) 282-1521.