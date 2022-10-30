JOHNSON CITY - James Millard Cross, 79, passed away at his Johnson City home Oct. 26, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer this past year.
James was born in Huntsville in Scott County, Tennessee, Nov. 2, 1942. He was the only child of Edna and Millard Cross.
James grew up in Huntsville with a devoted mother, loving and supportive grandparents and many cousins. James’s father, an Army first lieutenant, lost his life in northern Italy, fighting for his country on April 17, 1945.
Upon graduating from Huntsville High School at 16, James and his mother moved to Johnson City, where he enrolled at East Tennessee State University. (James’s father had also attended ETSU on a basketball scholarship, along with other members of the Cross family.)
James graduated from ETSU with B.S., M.S. and Specialist degrees and from the University of Southern Mississippi with a doctoral degree. He also attended the United States Army War College.
James retired after 50 years with the Washington County Department of Education, where he touched the lives of many students, encouraging them to strive to their highest potentials.
He was most proud of his service to his country in the U.S. Army, where he served in Vietnam, Cambodia and Desert Storm. He retired as a U.S. Army colonel.
His service continued as a Member of the Tri-State Chapter of the Association of the United States Army, Northeast Tennessee Area Chair of Employer Support Guard and Reserve, Legion Honor Commander of Jericho Temple Tri-Cities and Southwest Virginia, Member of Masonic Sojourner, and Life Member of VFW Post 2108 in Johnson City.
James was a spiritual man and long-time member of Central Baptist Church in Johnson City. He attended drive-thru serves at University Parkway Baptist Church during the Covid-19 pandemic and when his health declined.
James was preceded in death by parents, Edna Posey Cross and Millard Cross, and loving friends, Jean Ball, Terry Ball and Louise “Mimi” Willet.
James is survived by close friends: Connie Louise Ball, Randy Ball (Jodi Guarino), Bryce Ball (Erin), Madden and Memphis Ball, Caroline Easterly and Colleen Easterly (Charles Janeway).
Connie wishes to express “special thanks” for exceptional care given to James by Mountain Home Veterans Administration Hospital and physicians, CARTS Hospice of Johnson City, caregiver Duane Talley, and neighbors Carol, Toni and Hal.
Pallbearers of the Jericho Legion of Honor are Barry Cox, Jerry Larky, Bobby Smith, Darryl McPheron, Larry Large and Wayne Smith.
Honorary pallbearers of Employers Support Guard and Reserve are Jerry Bush, Don Grindstaff, Glenn Tilson, Brad Moffitt and Rich McVey.
Memorial contributions may be made to Niswonger Children’s Hospital in Johnson City or Shriner’s Hospitals for Children.
Funeral services will be held Nov. 2, 2022, at Tetrick Funeral Services, Johnson City, with visitation 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and a celebration of life at 1 p.m. Military graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. at Mountain Home National Cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Cross family.