CHUCKEY - James Michael “Mike” McKinney, 70, of Chuckey, passed away on Wednesday, June 16, 2021.
He was born in Johnson City, Tennessee, a son of the late Harlow McKinney and Anna Ruth Anderson McKinney.
Mike had served his country as a Marine and worked as a truck driver for over 40 years.
He was a man who loved to be outdoors and would have made a career of fishing and hunting if he could have. He also enjoyed tending his ‘mini farm’ at home from the seat of his much-loved John Deere tractor. Riding his Harley was also a passion.
In addition to his parents, Mike is preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Sakota, and nephew, Josh McKinney.
Those surviving include: children, James “Jamey” McKinney, Dennis “Denny” McKinney and wife Denise, Kelley McKinney-Dalton and husband David, Jacob “Jake” Nieder and Prudance; brother, Joel McKinney and wife Sandra; grandchildren, Emily, Reilly, and Connor; niece, Sarah McKinney; close friend, Rick Brooks, as well as many others.
The family of Mike McKinney will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Monday, June 21, 2021, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home.
