JOHNSON CITY - James Matthew “Matt” West, 50, of Johnson City, passed away on Tuesday, May 9th, 2023.
He was born on January 7th, 1973, in Johnson City. He was a son of Laila Sue McClure West and the late Richard Edward West. He graduated from Happy Valley High School.
Matt loved a good ball game and was an avid fan of both the Vols and the Tennessee Titans. He worked as a carpenter his entire life, able to build or fix anything he set his mind to. He was also a skilled musician, particularly gifted when he sat down with his guitar.
In addition to his father, he is preceded in death by a sister, Kathy West Bretton, and a brother, Michael West.
Along with his mother, those left to cherish his memory include: sons, Ty West and Richard “O.J.” West; daughter, Laici West and Ava; mother of O.J. and Laici, Ashley Whaley; sisters, Sharon West and Sandra (Joel) Ratliff; brothers, Rick (Janice) West and Joe “Chuck” West; nieces and nephews, Chuck West and son Jake, Daniel West, Eddie Swindell and daughter Emily, William Swindell and daughters Autumn and Summer; special friends, Amanda Henry, “Yankie” and Margaret Quinn, Hank Sauder, and many others.
The family of Matt West will receive friends from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Monday, May 15, 2023, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home, with funeral service following at 7:00 PM. A committal will be held at 10:00 AM the next day, Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Roselawn Memory Gardens. Those attending are asked to arrive at the graveside by 9:50 AM.