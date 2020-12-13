October 18, 1934 – December 12, 2020
SANDUSKY, OH - James M. “Jim” Miller, 86, of Sandusky, passed away Saturday, December 12, 2020 at The Meadows at Osborne Park.
Jim was born on October 18, 1934 in Johnson City, Tennessee to the late William and Daisy (Bennett) Miller.
Jim retired in 1998 from Thacker Aluminum in Sandusky after more than 30 years of service. He was a member of Victory Temple Church and a member of the Car Coddlers. Jim enjoyed golfing, hunting, his classic cars, motorcycling, working with wood and spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren.
Jim is survived by his son, Troy (Joy Abbott) Miller of Vickery; daughter, Teresa (Jeff) Lakner of Sandusky; 2 grandchildren, Brittany and Melissa; 2 sisters, JoAnne Williams and Betty Cox of Johnson City, Tennessee and several nieces, nephews and other loving relatives.
In addition to his parents, Jim is preceded in death by his wife, Bertha L. Miller; sister, Bea McGaha and 5 brothers, Chet, Bill, R.L. “Baldy” and Leroy Miller.
Friends and family may visit on Thursday, December 17, 2020 from 10 am until the time of funeral services at 12 pm at Groff Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1607 E. Perkins Avenue, Sandusky, OH 44870. Pastor Wally Gilbert will be presiding over the services. Entombment will follow at Meadow Green Memorial Park in Huron.
Those wishing to contribute to Jim’s memory may do so to Stein Hospice Care Center, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870.
