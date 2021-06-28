JOHNSON CITY - James Marvin Jessee Jr., Age 47, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Friday, June 25, 2021.
James was the son of Marvin and Wilma Jessee of Abingdon, VA, and Charlotte Hess of Castlewood, VA.
James was a journeyman wireman electrician since 2014. James was a proud member of the IBEW Local #934.
James is survived by his wife of 19 years, Devona King-Jessee. Sons: Shane King-Jessee and Xander Jessee. Daughter, Piper Jessee. Sisters: Harriett Salyers and husband Mike, Michelle McMillan and husband Mike, Gina Ryder and husband Lee. Sister-in-laws: Deana Morganstern and husband Matt, and Nikki Dickenson. As well as several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Tri Cities Church of God in Piney Flats. A Celebration of Life will follow at 7 with Pastor Jason Bawgus officiating.
Memories and Condolences may be shared at snydersmemorialgardens.com
