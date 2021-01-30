JOHNSON CITY - Command Sergeant Major, U.S. Army (ret), James D. Lundy, marched off this mortal coil 29 January, 2021. Long a resident of Johnson City, Tennessee, he was born in Covington, Tennessee, 11 February, 1932.
Raised in a farming community, at 17, he enlisted in the U.S. Army. Completing his basic Infantry courses, he was stationed in Korea, just as hostilities erupted. Jim was wounded in Korea as he was climbing onto the tank he had managed to wave down so he could get the remnants of his unit a ride to escape capture during the U.S. Forces withdrawal south to Seoul. After recovering from his wounds, CSM Lundy advanced through the ranks, serving in a multitude of positions and units, including Infantry, Engineer and Training units, both in the United States and in the Federal Republic of Germany. Jim again entered combat, this time in Viet Nam. Upon his return, he was assigned to the ROTC detachment at East Tennessee State University, from which he finally retired in 1979 after 30 years of Military Service.
After his retirement, Jim served as Head of Security at Tri-Cities Airport. He then accepted the position of Emergency Services Director for Johnson City and Washington County.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 50 years, Janet; daughters, Denice and Sarah; sisters, Mary Hellen Wiley, Marlon (Ducky) Lundy, Joanne Long; brother, William C Lundy; and parents, William and Norma Lundy.
He is survived by his second wife, Gloria Lundy of Colorado Springs, Colorado; his granddaughter, Sara Michelle Lane and great-granddaughters, Micayla and Madalynn Lane of Jonesborough, TN; grandson, Kristopher Ross, granddaughter-in-law, Shara Ross, and great-granddaughters, Aly and Vivian Ross also of Jonesborough, TN; sisters: Martha Jane of Covington, TN; Alice Heuy of Memphis, TN; Pam Lundy of Memphis, TN; and Amanda Lanier of Memphis, TN; and brother, Bill Lundy of Lakeland, TN.
There will be a funeral service at Morris-Baker Funeral Home on 2 February, 2021 at 6 PM. Family will receive friends from 4 PM until 6 PM.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to: The American Legion, Post 24, 409 E Market St, Johnson City, TN 37601.
He will be laid to rest in Mountain Home National Cemetery with his first wife, Janet and his daughter, Denice.
