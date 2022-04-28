ELIZABETHTON - James Leonard Cross, age 74, of Elizabethton, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at his residence. Leonard was born in Piney Flats, Tennessee to the late William Earl Cross and Viola Mae Goodman Cross. In addition to his parents, Leonard was also preceded in death by five sisters and two brothers.
Leonard loved people but was also very private in a sense. Leonard was self-employed in finance and was of the Baptist faith and he enjoyed going to several local churches with friends. Leonard also fixed and sold homes and enjoyed eating and talking with his friends, traveling and he loved animals of all kinds.
Those left to cherish his memory include his son, Brent David Cross of Orange, California; four brothers, George A. Billings of Greeneville, SC, Lester William Cross of Watauga, TN, Robert Lee Cross of Johnson City, TN and Frank Allen Cross of Watauga, TN; his sister, Nellie Mae McDaniels of Daytona, FL; and his special friend, Morris Cassell. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
A service to celebrate Leonard’s life will be conducted at 4:00 PM on Saturday, April 30, 2022 in the Chapel of Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton with Pastor Lenny Smith officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM in the funeral home chapel prior to the service on Saturday.
The graveside service will be conducted at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 in the Mountain Home National Cemetery (Historic Section). Those wishing to attend the service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 9:50 AM on Tuesday.
The family would like to especially thank Leonard’s many friends and neighbors for the support and love shown to Leonard over the many years.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to the Animal Shelter of your choice in honor of Leonard and his love of animals.
Words of comfort can be sent to the family through our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Home-Riverside Chapel, 211 North Riverside, Elizabethton, TN 37643 (423) 542-2232 is honored to serve the family of James Leonard Cross.