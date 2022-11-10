JOHNSON CITY - James Lee Baker, age 93, of Johnson City, Tennessee went home to be with his Lord on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at his residence. James was born in Hampton, Tennessee to the late Paul L. Baker and Josie Ellen (Street) Baker. In addition to his parents, James was also preceded in death by his son, Richard Lee Baker; his brother, Paul E. Baker; and his sister, JoAnn Baker.
James was a United States Army veteran, having served in the Korean Conflict from 1951-1952. He worked for the Johnson City Power Board for 15 years, before working at the Johnson City Post Office, where he served 27 years until his retirement. James was a member of Grace Baptist Church and enjoyed working in his garden and woodworking. He had a special gift for building and built furniture and play houses for his grandchildren. He also liked camping and going to church.
Those left to cherish and remember James’s memory include his wife of 66 years, Ernestine S. Baker; his daughter, Lisa Sisk and husband Wesley; four granddaughters, Ashley (Josh) Williams, Hayley (Britt) Reece, Alesha Sisk, and Kaylee Baker; two grandsons, Colby Baker and Chance (Emily) Baker; his daughter-in-law, Kyra Baker and her family; his great grandsons, Dylan, Roland, Bodhi and Judah Williams and Holston Reece; a cousin, Bud (Ann) Street; a brother-in-law, David (Lala) Smith; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive.
A service to honor and celebrate James’s life will be conducted at 7:00 PM on Monday, November 14, 2022 in the Chapel of Peace at Tetrick Funeral Home of Elizabethton with Reverend Darryl Blair and Reverend Michael Heath officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel prior to the service on Monday.
The graveside service will be conducted at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 in the Mountain Home National Cemetery (Historic Section- 53 Memorial Avenue, Mountain Home, TN). Active pallbearers will be Wesley Sisk, Colby Baker, Chance Baker, Joshua Williams, Britt Reece, and Jan Laughrun. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 9:45 AM on Tuesday.
The family would like to thank Ashley Hatchett and Pat Bair- James’s special caregivers, Amedisys Home Health and Hospice –Michelle, Brittany, Kim, Brian, Charity, Steven, and Alexis, VA Home Based Care- Deanna Patterson and Brad Reed, friend- Jan Laughrun, all the staff and residents of Townview Senior Living for all their special acts of love and kindness.
Words of comfort can be sent to the Baker family through our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Home-Riverside Chapel, 211 North Riverside, Elizabethton, TN 37643 (423) 542-2232 is honored to serve the family of Mr. James Lee Baker.