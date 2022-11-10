JOHNSON CITY - James Lee Baker, age 93, of Johnson City, Tennessee went home to be with his Lord on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at his residence. James was born in Hampton, Tennessee to the late Paul L. Baker and Josie Ellen (Street) Baker. In addition to his parents, James was also preceded in death by his son, Richard Lee Baker; his brother, Paul E. Baker; and his sister, JoAnn Baker.

James was a United States Army veteran, having served in the Korean Conflict from 1951-1952. He worked for the Johnson City Power Board for 15 years, before working at the Johnson City Post Office, where he served 27 years until his retirement. James was a member of Grace Baptist Church and enjoyed working in his garden and woodworking. He had a special gift for building and built furniture and play houses for his grandchildren. He also liked camping and going to church.

