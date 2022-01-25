JONESBOROUGH - James L. “Jimmy” Webster, 88, Jonesborough, died Monday, January 24, 2022, at his residence, following a courageous battle with cancer.
Jimmy was a Johnson City native and a lifelong Washington County resident. He was a son of the late Robert Thomas and Ethel Stidham Webster.
Jimmy was a Science Hill High School graduate, then a veteran of the U.S. Army where he served in the 82nd Airborne.
Jimmy retired from the Johnson City Power Board in 1992 after 36 years of service, where he worked in the Service Department.
He was a member of Otterbein United Methodist Church. Jimmy was a Mason, and a member of the Rhea Masonic Lodge #47 F&AM, as well as a Shriner, and a member of the Jericho Shriners Temple, Kingsport. Jimmy enjoyed eating out and traveling with his late wife.
In addition to his parents, Jimmy was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Shelby Jean Cox Webster, in 2015, four brothers, Robert, Gene, Sam and Bill Webster, two sisters, Mildred Simmons and Evelyn Tunnell.
Survivors include a sister, Virginia Mae Anderson, Toms River, NJ; several nieces, nephews, and many close friends.
The graveside funeral service for Jimmy will be held Thursday, January 27, 2022, at 12:00 P.M., in Monte Vista Memorial Park, with The Reverend Paul Longmire, officiating. Those planning to attend are to meet at the cemetery by 11:50 A.M.
