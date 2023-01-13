James L. “Bud” Willis Jan 13, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GREENEVILLE - James L. “Bud” Willis, 69, of Greeneville, TN, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 12, 2023.A Celebration of Life service and gathering of friends will be held on Saturday, January 14, 2023 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Limestone FWB Church.The family wishes to send a special thank you to Life Care Center of Greeneville and Amedysis Hospice for their loving care of our Dad.Visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave online condolences. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Greeneville James L. Willis Christianity Life Care Center Of Greeneville And Amedysis Hospice Special Celebration Life Service Condolence Recommended for you ON AIR