GRAY - James “Jimmy” Willard Laws, 62, of Gray, passed away on Thursday, November 26, at his home.
He was a native of Washington County, and a son of the late Walla Laws and Jane Fagans.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his parents-in-law, John and Barbara Hyatt; stepfathers, Jack Fagans and Henry Mosher; son, James Laws II; and stepbrother, Gary Fagans.
Those surviving include: his wife, Angela Hyatt Laws; daughters, Betty Laws and Michelle Laws; siblings, Shirley Whited and husband Craig, Debra Roark, Penny Laws and husband Roger Nickles, Marvin Laws, Brian Mosher and Beth Mosher; stepsiblings, Robert Fagans, Timothy Fagans, and Kenneth Fagans; brothers-in-law, Charles Hyatt and Robin Mabe; grandson Jay Jay and special granddaughter Rose Marie Parkey; and several nieces and nephews.
There will be no public services at this time. Interment at Mountain Home National Cemetery will occur at a later date.
A special thanks is extended to Avalon Hospice and the staff at Ballad Health for their kindness and care.
Memorials and condolences may be shared via www.morrisbaker.com.
