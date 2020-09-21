JOHNSON CITY - James “Jimmy” Gregg, age 100, of Johnson City passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020 in the Johnson City Medical Center. Jimmy was born in Morristown, Tennessee to the late James and Lucille Frances Gregg. He was a graduate of Morristown High School and was a veteran having served his country during World War II in the 82nd Airborne as a “Gliderman” and Parachutist. Jimmy was a member of East Unaka Christian Church for over 70 years. He was retired from Railway Express. Jimmy loved his family, fishing, baseball, hunting and traveling. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth McKinney Gregg; a daughter, Tonia Ruth Gregg; a sister, Mary Ellen Howell and a brother, Clarence Gregg.
Survivors include, Susanne and Jay Robbins, Kathy and Danny Smith, Linda Payne, Alex Payne, Michael McKinney, Caroline and Eddie Mobley and Pat and Randy Woodward. Several great-nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews.
Graveside services for Jimmy will be conducted at 1:00 PM Wednesday, September 23, 2020 in the Roselawn Memory Gardens, Johnson City with Mr. Andy Guinn officiating. Active pallbearers will be Justin Smith, Justin Collake, Zachary Belcher, Michael McKinney, Johnny Barnes, Alex Payne and Mike Smith. Honorary pallbearers will be Glenn Dill, Tim Dill, Jim and Johnny Barnes and members of East Unaka Christian Church. For those attending this service you are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:50 PM.
The family would like to give special thanks to Johnny Barnes, Casey Belcher, Christina Berry, Cassidy Guinn, Mike Smith, Joan Bible and all the wonderful caregivers and employees at Providence Home Health Services.
