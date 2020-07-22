ELIZABETHTON – James ”Jim” Williams, 82, of Elizabethton, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at his home. He was a native of Johnson City and was the son of the late Wesley Harmon and Judith Sexton Williams.
In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his sister, Julane Lowe, brother, Tony Williams, and his grandparents.
Jim proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy as an Avionics Technician. He was an active member of University Parkway Baptist Church. Jim was particularly involved with the United Emmaus Community and the Billy Graham TVTM. He was an avid fisherman and an Advanced class amateur radio operator with the call WA4BTG.
Those left to cherish Jim’s memory include his loving wife, Barbara Williams, his son, Steve Williams and his wife Michele, bonus children, Rhonda and Scott Lacey, sister, Betsy Lacy, brother, Brent Williams and his wife Dorothy, 5 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Those who wish to pay their respects may do so anytime between 12:00 pm and 7:00 pm on Friday, July 25, 2020 at University Parkway Baptist Church, Johnson City. A Celebration of Jim’s Life will be held at 7:00 pm at the church with drive-in church protocol in place. A Graveside service will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday at Washington County Memory Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery by 9:50 am.
The family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the many family, friends, and neighbors that helped care for Jim during his final years, as well as the staff of Amedisys Hospice and special caregivers Christy and Derek Eller.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be sent to University Parkway Baptist Church, 219 University Parkway, Johnson City, TN 37604.
Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand we will be following the State’s COVID guidelines. We also ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services to please bring and wear a mask.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Williams family during this difficult time.