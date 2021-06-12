James (Jim) Spence Thompson passed away after a sudden illness on May 29th in Costa Rica, he was 68.
Jim was born March 23, 1953 in Ann Arbor, MI. The family moved to Johnson City where he attended University High School, before attending ETSU, majoring in philosophy.
Jim worked in the music industry for much of his career. Later, he owned and operated a restoration contracting business in Rome, Ga., before moving to Costa Rica to retire.
Jim was passionate about music and enjoyed playing guitar. He accumulated an impressive collection of albums, autographs, and other music memorabilia. He had a strong interest in photography throughout his life and was recently exploring large format film photography of wildlife in Costa Rica. As an animal lover, Jim would import ingredients to prepare home cooked meals and treats for his dogs.
Jim was preceded in death by his father, James R Thompson of Johnson City. He is survived by his wife, Linda Tabbitas Thompson of Costa Rica; his son, Ian (and Molly) Thompson of Atlanta; his mother, Beth Polnicky Oaks (and stepfather Herman Oaks) of Johnson City; three brothers, Craig Thompson of Jonesborough, Kent Thompson of Nashville, and Scott (and Renee) Thompson of Limestone; a niece, Emily Thompson, and two nephews, Emil (and Leia) and Spence Thompson.
The family intends to have a private memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to animal related charity of your choosing in Jimmy’s name.