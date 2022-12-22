TULSA, OK - James “Jim” Patrick Grosserode died on Saturday, Dec 17, 2022, at his residence at Montereau Retirement Community in Tulsa, OK. He was 95.
Jim was born June 19, 1927, in Tilden, NE, to Heinrich “Henry” Grosserode, a German-born farmer, and Agnes Grosserode (née Kielty), an Irish-American schoolteacher. He had four older siblings: Steve Grosserode, Paul Grosserode, and Mary Brucker, and a younger sister, Frances Peterson.
He was a Navy veteran, serving in the Pacific theater in World War II and as a pharmacist’s mate at the Naval Air Station in San Diego, CA, during the Korean war. He earned his bachelor's degree in pharmacy from the University of Nebraska in 1951.
Jim married Catherine “Cathy” Mae Grosserode (née Knievel) on April 24, 1954. The couple made their home in Scribner, NE, and had seven children. Jim owned and operated the town drugstore and took an active role in civic affairs, working for the establishment of a new elementary school and nursing home, advocating for the paving of the town’s roads, and serving on the volunteer fire and rescue squad and the school board. In the 1970s, Jim stayed at home part time with his youngest children – a cultural rarity at the time – to support Cathy’s return to college to pursue social work.
Jim and Cathy launched their retirement in Rogers, AR, in the 1980s, before moving to New Braunfels, TX, and later Sun Lakes, AZ, where Jim took care of Cathy during her treatment for breast cancer, until her passing in 2006. Several years later, Jim settled in Tulsa, where he married Carolyne Grosserode (née Riviere Rhoades McArthur) in 2014 and spent his final years with her at Montereau.
A faithful Roman Catholic, Jim had a broad-minded approach to his faith and his parenting, encouraging his children to speak their minds and to pursue a varied set of interests in adolescence and adulthood. He lived the words he often quoted from the poet Kahlil Gibran: “You may strive to be like [your children], but seek not to make them like you...You are the bows from which your children as living arrows are sent forth.”
Jim had a lifelong enthusiasm for science and technology, often becoming an early adopter of the newest gadgets and reading up on latest breakthroughs in science. His ear for good stories will live on across the continental U.S. through the more than 50 surviving members of his family. He had a positive outlook and an ability to laugh through adversity that lasted through his cancer diagnosis in 2021 and to the end of his life.
He is survived by his younger sister, Frances Peterson of Minnesota; all of his children: Ronald Grosserode of Springfield, OR; Sharon Grosserode of Branson, MO; Patrick Grosserode of Littleton, CO; Mark Grosserode of Tulsa, OK; Deborah Bose of Omaha, NE; Michael Grosserode of Johnson City, TN; and Kenneth Grosserode of San Francisco, CA, as well as 17 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his second wife, Carolyne Grosserode; and his three stepchildren: Sam Rhoades III, Frank Rhoades, and Marci Johnson, all of Tulsa, OK.
The family recognizes the outstanding contributions of his son Mark and Carolyne’s longtime friend and caregiver, Juanita “Peter” Fox, to supporting Jim in his final years. With Carolyne and Peter at his bedside, Jim asked Carolyne to hold his hand one last time as he slipped into a coma, passing away a short time later.
A viewing will be 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., followed by a Rosary at 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Moore’s Southlawn Chapel, 9350 E. 51st, Tulsa, OK. Funeral Mass will be 10:00 a.m., Thursday, December 29, 2022, also at Moore’s Southlawn Chapel.