TULSA, OK - James “Jim” Patrick Grosserode died on Saturday, Dec 17, 2022, at his residence at Montereau Retirement Community in Tulsa, OK. He was 95.

Jim was born June 19, 1927, in Tilden, NE, to Heinrich “Henry” Grosserode, a German-born farmer, and Agnes Grosserode (née Kielty), an Irish-American schoolteacher. He had four older siblings: Steve Grosserode, Paul Grosserode, and Mary Brucker, and a younger sister, Frances Peterson.

Trending Recipe Video