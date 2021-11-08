KINGSPORT - James (Jim) Michael Leslie, age 66, of Kingsport, TN., went to be with our Lord on Sunday, November 7, 2021, at Bristol Regional Medical Center surrounded by his loved ones.
He was born on May 31, 1955, in Birmingham, AL., a son of the late Gene B. Leslie and Elizabeth “Liz” Hall Beringer.
Jim was a proud veteran, having served in the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps as a Combat Medic and U.S. Coast Guard. He worked as a Clinical Perfusionist, retiring in 2020 after having had the privilege of participating during open-heart surgeries throughout the United States during his 30-year medical career. His final tenures were with the open-ehart programs at Bristol Regional Medical Center, Holston Valley, Johnson City Medical Center, COVID Biocontainment Units at the University of Maryland at Baltimore, UC Davis Medical Center, Sacramento, CA., Cleveland Clinic, Fort Lauderdale, Weston, FL., and Pikeville Medical Center, Pikeville, KY. He was a member of Parkway Baptist Worship Center, Bristol, TN. He loved being with his family, reading his bible, praying, attending church, witnessing to others of all God had done in his life, sitting outdoors, walking or driving around admiring God’s handiwork, and going to the gym.
He is preceded in death by two sisters, Teresa and Linda Leslie.
He is survived by his wife, Ann Leslie; one son, Jonathan Leslie of Albuquerque, NM.; two step-daughters, Amanda and Laura Buchanan; twin brother, John Leslie and wife, Loretta of Blountville, TN.; brother, Gene Leslie of Gray, TN.; step-mother, Hazel Percer of Brandon MS.; two step-brothers, Scott Percer and wife Jan McCord and Tommy Percer of Birmingham, AL.; one step-sister, Carol Agre and husband, Ed of Brandon MS.; niece, Laura Beth Skeens and husband Matt of Blountville, TN.; nephew, Jeffery Agre and wife Dana of Charleston, SC.; and a host of a cousins.
A celebration of life service will be held at 7:00 P.M. on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at Parkway Baptist Worship Center, 1253 Volunteer Parkway, Bristol, TN. with Dr. Gary Montgomery and Dr. Larry Montgomery officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 P.M. until the time of the service. The interment will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at Sunset Memorial Park, 21674 Monroe Rd., Damascus, VA 24236. Pallbearers will be family, church family, and friends. Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. Tamara Musgrave, Dr. Marcus Williams, Dr. Shelby Olds, Dr. Joshua Hall, Dr. Paige Furrow, Dr. Hope Uronis, Dr. Ryan Kennedy, Dr. Nafrees Mohammed, Wendy Parsons, and the OR team members.
In lieu of flowers, Jim would have asked that memorial contributions be made to Parkway Baptist Worship Center Missions or DRY campaigns, 1253 Volunteer Parkways, Bristol, TN 37620.
Military Honor Guard will be conducted by the United States Navy and the Highlands Veterans Honor Guard.
