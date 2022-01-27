ASHEBORO, NC - James (Jim) Howard Ludolf, age 77 of Asheboro, North Carolina passed away January 23, 2022, after an extended illness.
Jim was born on July 15, 1944, in Elizabethton, Tennessee to Jake and Margaret Ludolf. He was a 1962 graduate of Elizabethton High School and a 1966 graduate of East Tennessee State University. He worked as an analyst for Klopman Mills, Burlington Industries, and later Galey & Lord, he was also a veteran of the United States National Guard.
He was a devoted and much-loved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He loved the Lord and his family with all his heart and was generous and kind to every person he ever met, often without their knowledge. He enjoyed tending his home, yard, and pool where he and Faye welcomed friends to swim and barbeque. He was happiest sharing time with his wife, son, daughter-in-law, and grandchildren. He also didn’t mind visiting the beach, driving his 1996 Ford Mustang, or watching a little UT football. Jim spent many years serving as an usher at Victory Church where he always greeted everyone with a smile and a hug or handshake.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Gordon Ludolf, his brother Kenneth Ludolf and sister-in-law Charlotte Ludolf. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Faye Ludolf; his son and daughter-in-law, Steven and Michelle Ludolf of Clemmons, North Carolina; his grandchildren, Sarah Ludolf, Zoe-Grace Ludolf, and Pearl Ludolf; his brother and sister-in-law, Edwin and Marilyn Ludolf of Winston-Salem, North Carolina; his mother-in-law Pearl Estep of Johnson City, Tennessee; his sister-in-law Vicky White of Oak Ridge, Tennessee; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Graveside Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, January 30, 2022 in Happy Valley Memorial Park with his son Steven Ludolf officiating. Burial will follow the service. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 1:20 p.m. Sunday to go in procession to the cemetery. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jerry Heidecker, Darrell Parks, Dolan Skeen, David Garner, Wade Woodruff and Ted Gora.
The family wishes to express deep thanks to the staff of Cross Roads Memory Unit, Community Home Care and Hospice - Asheboro, Dr. Thomas Whyte, Deborah and David Garner, and to all our friends and community who have helped during this time.
The family would appreciate that any memorials be made to the Memory Care Unit of Cross Roads Retirement Community, 1302 Old Cox Road, Asheboro, NC 27205; to Living Faith International (for Our Home Orphanage) PO Box 690 Clemmons, NC 27012; or to Victory Church, 1087 McDowell Road, Asheboro, NC 27204. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Ludolf family