October 26, 1925 – October 24, 2021
James Franklin Lyle passed over on October 24, 2021. Jim never met a stranger. He was considered a “True Southern Gentleman” by his friends as he was always warm, friendly and kind and he greeted each person with a big smile.
Jim was born in Johnson City, TN on October 26, 1925 where he lived for over 25 years. Along with his siblings, he attended Training School on the East Tennessee State College campus. Jim graduated from Science Hill High School in the class of 1943 and attended East Tennessee State College now University. After his marriage, he lived in Johnson City, Erwin, Knoxville and more recently Seymore, TN.
With his winning personality, he was a natural born salesman. He began his sales career in Johnson City with Hill-Summers Chevrolet and Cadillac Dealership. Jim entered the Life Insurance business in 1958 as an agent for the former Equitable Life and joined Appalachian National life as an agent in 1962. He moved his family to Knoxville in 1965 to join the home office staff of Appalachian National Life. He retired as Vice President in 1987 and enjoyed working as an independent agent in Knoxville where he received local and state honors for his years of support to the life insurance industry. He enjoyed helping many agents and employees reach their greater potential in their business careers. Jim received the Chartered Life Underwriters designation (CLU) in 1966 from the American College of Life Underwriters. He was a 50-year member of NAIFA (National Association Independent Financial Advisors) and a member since 1966 of SFSP (Society of Financial Services Professionals).
His volunteer activities in community and civic organizations were broad and he held numerous leadership positions. Jim was a member of the Optimist Club in Johnson City where he served as President and the Civitan Club of Erwin. He was an active worker in the United Way of Johnson City and Knoxville totaling more than 50 years. He was a past officer and longtime board member of Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee.
The Knoxville Civil War Round Table was a favorite organization as his grandfather, Joseph Paxton Lyle, fought in that war. He was a former president and contributed considerable time to help redevelop Fort Dickerson. He was instrumental in getting the cannons placed there. Jim was honored with a bench being named for him for his work.
Jim enjoyed genealogy and was a member of First Families of Tennessee and Descendants of Washington’s Army at Valley Forge. His ancestors included the early Northeast Tennessee families of Lyle, Thomas, Taylor, Allisons, Deakins, Susong and others.
Jim and his wife Phyllis were active members of West Hills Baptist Church for more than 25 years where they raised their three children. Jim and his second wife, Dorothy Patty Gibbs were members of First Baptist Church of Knoxville since 1998 where he served on various committees. They worked with the seniors group known as “Saints Alive” and the Shalom Class in Bible Study.
He is survived by his daughter Valarie G. Lyle of Bristol, TN. He was predeceased by his first wife of 44 years Phyllis Eggers Lyle and his second wife of 18 years Dorothy Patty Gibbs, his sons James F. Lyle, Jr. and Alan T. Lyle and wife Glenda Ketron Lyle.
Jim was born to Paul Summers Lyle and Elizabeth “Bessie” Thomas Lyle of Johnson City. He was the youngest of their seven children including Mary Jo McNiel (Basil), Frances Williams (Beverly), Summers Lyle, Jr. (Goldyn), Joe Lyle (Pauline), Tom Lyle (Ivodine and Janet) and Marvin Lyle (Helen). Jim’s father died when he was only three months old.
He was lovingly called “Uncle Jim” by his many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and great, great nieces and nephews who survive him. He loved his family dearly, stayed in touch, celebrated birthdays and holidays with them and was considered the “patriarch” to his extended Lyle family. He was known for making from scratch sourdough bread and snicker doodle cookies that he shared generously.
Visitation to remember Jim will be at Seymour United Methodist Church on Sunday, November 7, 2021 between 2 PM and 3 PM. The family will make every effort for a COVID safe event.
Jim will be laid to rest in the Lyle family plot at the historic Oak Hill Cemetery in Johnson City with a private burial service for family at a later date.
The family would like to acknowledge Jim’s close relationship and tremendous support, in his later years, by his nephews, Sam Lyle, John Plummer and Beverly Williams.
Memorials may be made to:
Oak Hill Cemetery Friends and Volunteers
c/o Thomas A. Manning
1209 Milligan HWY.
Johnson City, TN 37601
Or
Lyle Re-entry Scholarship Fund
Office of Advancement
East Tennessee State University
PO Box 70721
807 University Parkway
Johnson City, TN 37604-9902
Or
Knoxville Civil War Round Table
PO Box 52232
Knoxville, TN 37950
Or
Second Harvest Food Bank of ET
136 Harvest Ln
Maryville, TN 37801-3930
Or
A Charity of your choice.