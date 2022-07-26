James (Jim) Edward Lollis, age 74, passed away Saturday July 9th after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born and raised in Asheville, North Carolina. Jim was preceded in death by his parents; Lloyd Lee Lollis and Neva Jo Lollis; wife, Christine Lollis; two sisters, Joranna Lollis Boss and Sherry Lind Pinnix, all of North Carolina.

Jim was an Army Veteran of the Vietnam Conflict. He was also a member of VFW Post 2108 and Moose Lodge 1831. After the war, Jim came to Johnson City as the manager of Anderson Little Men’s Store and later he became the manager of S&K Men’s Store. He worked for a short time at Jos. A. Banks before retirement.