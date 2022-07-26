James (Jim) Edward Lollis, age 74, passed away Saturday July 9th after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born and raised in Asheville, North Carolina. Jim was preceded in death by his parents; Lloyd Lee Lollis and Neva Jo Lollis; wife, Christine Lollis; two sisters, Joranna Lollis Boss and Sherry Lind Pinnix, all of North Carolina.
Jim was an Army Veteran of the Vietnam Conflict. He was also a member of VFW Post 2108 and Moose Lodge 1831. After the war, Jim came to Johnson City as the manager of Anderson Little Men’s Store and later he became the manager of S&K Men’s Store. He worked for a short time at Jos. A. Banks before retirement.
He is survived by one daughter, Wendy Knight and partner, Kristi; Grandchildren, Tiffani Boger, Cody Boger, Henry Knight; and his very special friend of 13 years, Sara Wilhoit.
Sara and Wendy want to give a special thanks to the VA Hospital Hospice Care that took such wonderful care of Jim. They showed such kindness and compassion.
At Jim’s request, there will be a graveside service held at Mountain Home National Cemetery in Johnson City on Friday July 29, 2022 at 2:00pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jim’s name may be made to the American Cancer Society of Johnson City (508 Princeton Road, Suite 102, Johnson City, TN 37601) or a charity of your choice.
This obituary was lovingly written by Jim’s family.
