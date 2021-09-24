James "Jim" Donald Morton, age 78, of Johnson City, Tennessee passed away on Monday, September 20, 2021 at the Life Care Center of Elizabethton, Tennessee. Mr. Morton was born in Unicoi, Tennessee, a son of the late Elmer Morton and Maude Williams Morton.
Jim was a veteran of the United States Army and worked as a truck driver.
He is survived by his son, Todd Morton; aunt, Martha Harrell; and cousin, Gary Harrell.
There will be no formal services held.
The family of Mr. James Donald Morton is in the care of Monte Vista Funeral Home & Memorial Park.