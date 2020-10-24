ERWIN Jay Bundy, age 63, of Erwin, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Johnson City Medical Center. A native of Erwin, Jay is a son of the late James Edward Bundy, Sr. and Norma Oliveros Bundy. Jay is a graduate of Unicoi County High School and a graduate of Northeast State Technical School in Blountville, TN with a degree in Machinist I in 1978. Upon graduation, he was employed by Engineering Specialties. In the early 1980’s, he created a family owned company “Precision Tooling” and later created a new business “Tooling Concepts” which offered more advancement in Machine Tooling. Jay was a member of Erwin Presbyterian Church and enjoyed collecting Husqvarna motorcycles. He was a gun enthusiast and machirologist. He enjoyed machining and working in his shop. Jay had a special love for animals, and always had a dog as a companion. Labrador Retrievers were his favorite. He loved music and was a musical advocate for 70’s and 80’s rock. In addition to his parents, Jay is preceded in death by his sister, Linda Bundy and his brother, Richard “Ricky” Bundy.
Jay Bundy leaves behind to cherish his memory: Cousins: BJ “Kitten” Bundy, of Charlotte, NC,
Earl Butch Bundy and wife, Sandy, of Johnson City, Louise Beck and husband, Jerry, of Kingsport.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Jay Bundy in a graveside service to be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, October 29, 2020 in Evergreen Cemetery. Pastor Stan Webster will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Jay’s name to the Unicoi County Animal Shelter, 185 N Industrial Drive, Erwin, TN 37650.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwin.