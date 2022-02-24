KINGSPORT - James (Jay) B. Cantley, Jr., age 61, of Kingsport, TN passed away February 22, 2022 from a vehicle accident.
The family will receive friends from 11:00am to 1:00pm on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at First Christian Church, Kingsport, TN. The funeral service will follow at 1:00pm with Phip Sams and Dr. Ed Clevinger officiating. Burial will follow at Happy Valley Memorial Park in Elizabethton.
Pallbearers will be selected from friends and family. Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport will be in charge of services.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to First Christian Church, Kingsport, TN.
