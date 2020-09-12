ELIZABETHTON - James “Jamie” Salyer, 57, of Elizabethton, passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Orchard View Rehabilitation in Kingsport. Jamie was born to the late Billy and Beverly Salyer in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. He was a life-long golfer and Golf Instructor for many years. Jamie was a member of the PGA and from a very young age played golf at Pine Crest Golf Course and Elizabethton Golf Course. He loved his dogs Jake and Wilma very much.
In addition to his parents Jamie was preceded in death by his Paternal Grandparents, James W. and Mabel E. Salyer.
Jamie is survived by his special cousin, Tina Ferguson and husband Willliam; aunt, Trula Breeden; cosuins, Melissa Baggette and husband John, and William Ferguson.
